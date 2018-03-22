BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from Pokhran in Rajasthan

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed in a joint-venture between India and Russia. (File photo) BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed in a joint-venture between India and Russia. (File photo)

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired at 8:42 am from Rajasthan’s Pokhran test range on Thursday. Congratulating Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO), the Armed Forces and Defence Industry for the successful flight test, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said its success will further bolster the national security of India.

Sitharaman tweeted: “Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile Brahmos was successfully flight tested at 8:42 AM today at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan. The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy.”

On November 22, 2017, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet against a sea-based target from an unknown location. It was a historic achievement for India.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed in a joint-venture between India and Russia. It is a self-propelled guided missile that sustains flight through aerodynamic lift. Cruise missiles fly within the earth’s atmosphere and use a variety of propulsion methods.

The missile has been named after two rivers– the Brahmaputra and the Moskva. The latter is a river in western Russia. It is a two-stage missile.

Developers of the missile say the BrahMos has a strike accuracy rate of 99.99 per cent and it follows a variety of trajectories like high, high-low, low, surface-skim etc. Unlike ballistic missiles that follow ellipsoidal trajectories and are powered only through part of the journey, ballistic missiles are powered till the time it hits the target and kinetic energy is a big factor in its destructive capacity. The unpredictable nature of the trajectory it takes is also what makes it more difficult to defend against.

