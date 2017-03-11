BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired: DRDO

File photo of the BrahMos supersonic missile. File photo of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

India on Saturday has successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha coast, DRDO officials said. The test launch comes just over a week after an indigenously developed supersonic interceptor missile capable of destroying any incoming enemy missile at low altitude was launched from Odisha’s Abdul Kalam Island.

This the third time that the missile has been test-fired in less than a month and is part of an effort to put in place a multi-layer missile defence system.

On February 11, an incoming hostile ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted at high altitude, above 50 km of the earth’s atmosphere by an exo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the Odisha coast.