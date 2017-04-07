Brahmos missile project a ‘big success’: Subhash Bhamre

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre (Source: Twitter/@DrSubhashMoS ) Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre (Source: Twitter/@DrSubhashMoS )

Citing security concerns, the government on Friday refused to share in the Lok Sabha the number of Brahmos cruise missiles deployed in the country. Responding to a question on the number of Brahmos missiles used by Russia, the number deployed in India and the quantum of investment by the two nations, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the Indo-Russia joint venture was a big success for India.

“Brahmos is a state-of-the-art supersonic cruise missile, which is a universal missile capable of being launched from multiple platforms…As regards the details that he has asked, I do have all the details. But due to security reasons of the country, I would not like to divulge,” he said during the Question Hour. Responding to a question on the need for uninterrupted supply of spares from Russia for military equipment, he said the issue has been discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As a result of that, there was an inter-governmental military industrial conference held on March 17 and 18. It was primarily aimed at long term supply agreement between Russian original equipment manufacturers and the Indian armed forces and companies for spare parts of different platforms and formation of joint ventures and partnerships between Indian vendors and Russian original equipment manufacturers,” he said. The first agreement was for long-term support for Sukhoi 30 MKI fleet, he said.

