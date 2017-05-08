Brahmins too facing discrimination in BJP-ruled states, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. BSP supremo Mayawati.

In a first, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged that Brahmins too were becoming victims of “casteist discrimination, political malice and atrocities” in BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In a statement released about her meeting with party leaders from Uttarakhand, Mayawati said the police raid on the house of BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari in “chief minister’s district Gorakhpur is the latest proof of political malice”. Tiwari had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Gorakhpur against Adityanath.

“Like Uttar Pradesh, in Uttarakhand too, especially the poor, Dalits, Backwards and Brahmin community are being made the victim of casteist discrimination, political malice and atrocities. And all this is happening under the open shelter of the government,” she said.

After Yogi Adityanath was made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said that the BJP had chosen a Thakur for the post to “dupe” Brahmins and OBCs.

Mayawati also claimed that “the anarchist and criminal elements of the saffron brigade” are making the “poor Hindu” victims of their violence in the name of cow protection and the BJP government is soft on them.

