Brace for more squalls, thunderstorms: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) national forecasting centre Friday said dust and thunderstorms would hit different parts of the country, including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two days after a high-velocity dust storm whipped through parts of the two states leaving over 100 people dead.

A five-day weather warning bulletin, released by the IMD, said dust storms were likely to continue in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days, even as thunderstorms accompanied by squalls were likely to hit the eastern and northeastern parts of the country.

The weather monitoring agency also predicted thunderstorms at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab in the north. Gusty winds were also likely to sweep through Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

It also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the south and Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in the northeast.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) too issued a weather advisory after dust storms left a trail of destruction in Rajasthan and UP. It said, a total of 124 people were killed, while more than 300 injured, in five states due to thunderstorm and lightning over the last two days. The maximum casualty was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 73 people were killed, while 91 others were injured, it said. In Rajasthan, 35 people were killed and 206 injured.

The Ministry also warned of thunderstorms and squalls in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

