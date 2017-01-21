Brace for a cold Monday in Delhi; Scattered snowfall likely over Northwest India from Jan 23

An induced upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over south Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan from January 24 onwards. (Representational photo) An induced upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over south Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan from January 24 onwards. (Representational photo)

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), an active western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 23 onwards and plains of Northwest India from January 24. An induced upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over south Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan from January 24 onwards.

Under the combined influence of these systems, wide spread rainfall and scattered snowfall is very likely to occur over western Himalayan region from January 23 to 27. Heavy Rainfall and scattered thundershower is also likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, including Delhi NCR and North Rajasthan from January 25 early morning till January 27 morning.

Here are the warnings issued by RWFC:

(a) SCT heavy and Isol heavy to very heavy rain/snow is likely to occur over Jammu & Kashmir from January 24 to 27.

(b) SCT heavy and Isol heavy to very heavy rain/snow is likely to occur over Himachal Pradesh on January 25 and January 26.

(c) Isol heavy rain/snow is likely to occur over Uttarakhand on January 25 and 26.

(d) Isol heavy rainfall likely to occur over Punjab, Haryana, on January 25 and 26.

Forecasting about weather conditions over Delhi/NCR, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre reported that two to three spells of rain/thunder showers are likely to occur at many places from January 25 early morning to January 27 morning with peak intensity of rainfall likely to occur on evening/night of January 26. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to decrease by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius from January 27 onwards.

Meanwhile, Delhiites on Saturday woke up to partly cloudy skies with the minimum temperature setting at seven degrees Celsius, a notch below normal while fog resulted in cancellation of 5 trains and delayed 30 others. The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. “The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21

degrees”, the weatherman said.

