BPRD initiates micro mission on jail reforms, to pool in resources

In an effort to enhance jail administration and address security and safety issues across prisons in Maharashtra, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a central agency that work towards modernisation of police force, has initiated a new micro mission on prison reforms.

The Deputy Director of BPRD, in a letter to the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Prisons), Maharashtra, has announced the initiative stating that the agency is pooling in intellectual and organisational resources to create a new vision for prisons.

A meeting between the agency and the department will be held in New Delhi on January 6 to discuss the same.

The prisons department of Maharashtra has come up with a five-point agenda that needs immediate attention. B K Upadhyay, ADG and IG (Prisons), said, “This initiative by the BPRD will improve prison functioning and administration. There are many challenges we face.

We have a total of 54 prisons which should ideally house only 21,000 prisoners. However, the total number of inmates we have is 29,000.

This issue of overcrowding had led to a lot of security issues. We are sometimes forced to put many hardened criminals in the same cell, which leads to brawls very often.”

He added the department has been pushing for structural reforms and had been in talks with the BPRD. “We do not have proper correctional services or even a compilation of digital records of prison data. Improving the living condition of inmates is also high on priority,” added Upadhyay.

Some of the points of agenda which the department plans to discuss include ways to ensure better coordination among prison, police and court; skill development for convicts and undertrials; creating intelligence units at central jails, regional and headquarter levels; conducting study of the impact of different correctional services in prisons by some independent agency and how to make prisons more safe and secure in view of modern crimes and changed scenarios.

“This micro mission for prison reforms is very essential. We are hoping it will lead to concrete results. It is high time administrative issues, problems of space, security, hygiene and correctional services for inmates are addressed and dealt with,” added Upadhyay.