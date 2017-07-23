BPCL yet to take over petrol pump of Tej Pratap Yadav

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is yet to take over Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump over a month after its licence was cancelled. The sealing of the outlet was scheduled for July 20. But it was postponed following the petrol pump management’s request that they be allowed to sell their remaining stock of diesel and petrol before action is taken.

The BPCL cancelled the allotment on June 15. Yadav sought a stay, which was vacated on July 18, paving the way for BPCL to seal the pump in Patna. The BPCL action followed a complaint that Tej Pratap produced “false land documents” to get the pump.

