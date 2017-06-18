BPCL cancels Tej Pratap’s petrol pump licence

Tej Pratap Yadav inaugurates a temperature logger at Gardenia Hospital in Patna on Saturday. PTI Tej Pratap Yadav inaugurates a temperature logger at Gardenia Hospital in Patna on Saturday. PTI

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Saturday terminated the petrol pump licence of Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav for furnishing “false” land documents to get the dealership. The BPCL would take over the petrol pump, in operation for nearly two months, on July 19. However, the RJD wondered if the corporation’s order could be implemented since the minister recently got a stay order from a court on the matter.

The BPCL was not satisfied with Tej Pratap’s reply to its showcause notice served on May 29. BPCL’s Patna territory manager (retail) Manish Kumar wrote in the termination letter, “…it has been decided to terminate agreement dated 27.02.2017 entered between you and BPCL under reference with effect from 27.02.2017.” “…you are restrained to deal with any of our products, neither you can claim yourself as a dealer or distributor of BPCL under any circumstances whatsoever,” the letter added.

The BPCL had issued a notice to Tej Pratap and proprietor Lara Automobiles on May 29 after receiving a complaint from one Chandrashekhar and others on April 25. The complaint alleged that Tej Pratap “falsely declared” that he had land for the outlet in Anisabad in Patna. It said the real owner of the land was M/S AK Info Systems, which had not given land or leased it to Tej’s younger brother, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. The corporation said Tej Pratap being a minister amounted to violation of dealership norms.

The complainants alleged that the day — January 12, 2012 — Tej Pratap submitted his application for the outlet, he was not a shareholder in the company that owned the 45 decimal land. The BPCL had also asked Tej Pratap to explain how he had taken up other employment when the dealership norms made it clear that the outlet had to be personally supervised.

The BPCL, after scrutinising Tej Pratap’s reply, found it neither “satisfactory” nor “convincing”. The corporation did not see any merit in the minister’s explanation that the petrol pump could be monitored since it is close to his house and was not convinced of his reply on the question of land documents either.

RJD national spokesperson, Manoj Kumar Jha, said, “Although an interim injunction has already been provided by a competent court, we believe it is a case where political vendetta could be seen even by a novice. It is time we find out how many BJP leaders have petrol pumps in their name, including some of the top leaders of Bihar BJP.”

