BP Kanungo takes charge as Deputy Governor at RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced B.P. Kanungo taking charge as the Deputy Governor after being appointed on March 11, 2017. The apex bank has appointed him as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, for a period of three years from the date of his taking over charge of the post on or after April 3, 2017 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Kanungo was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor.

As Deputy Governor, Kanungo will look after the Department of Currency Management, (DCM), Department of External Investments and Operations, (DEIO), Department of Government and Bank Accounts (DGBA), Department of Information Technology (DIT), Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), Foreign Exchange Department (FED), Internal Debt Management Department (IDMD), Legal Department (LD) and Premises Department (PD).

Kanungo, a career central banker, joined the Reserve Bank of India in September 1982. He has worked in several functional areas of the banks such as foreign exchange management, banking and non-banking Supervision, currency management, government and bank accounts and public debt. He has served as the head of regional offices of the Reserve Bank at Jaipur and Kolkata besides holding the position of the Banking Ombudsman for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

As Executive Director, he looked after Foreign Exchange Management, Internal Debt Management and Government and Bank Accounts.

