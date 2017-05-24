Boys tonsured, stripped, paraded: Child welfare panel asks police to invoke JJ Act

THE THANE Child Welfare Committee has directed the police to invoke the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act against the three accused arrested for tonsuring, stripping and parading two boys in Ulhasnagar on Sunday for allegedly stealing a chakli costing Rs 2. Police have so far invoked sections under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The CWC has sought Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the JJ Act against them. “We met the children and they looked disturbed by the offence. There is an immediate need to counsel them as well. We have spoken to the mothers about sending the children to a children’s home. We will be deciding on sending them to the home so that they are not left alone when their mothers go to work,” said Meenal Thakore, chairperson, Thane CWC. She said they will ensure they get the benefits under the Bal Sangopan Yojana.

On Monday, Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi had tweeted stating cognisance of the matter has been taken and member secretary of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights contacted.

The three accused were arrested on Sunday for parading the boys naked with a garland of slippers around their necks. The boys had allegedly stolen the chakli from their grocery shop on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now