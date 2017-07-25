Boycott of UP Assembly enters third day: Opposition holds ‘mock’ House, says govt not interested in breaking deadlock

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, BSP leader Lalji Verma and other opposition leaders hold a mock ‘House’ session at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury, BSP leader Lalji Verma and other opposition leaders hold a mock ‘House’ session at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

Opposition members on Monday boycotted proceedings of the state Assembly for the third day over the alleged use of “unparliamentary language” by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his speech last week, and instead held a parallel “mock House” in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan building. Meanwhile, the House, in the presence of just ruling party members, was adjourned till July 26 after offering condolence to BJP MLA Mathura Pasad Pal, who passed away of illness on July 22. Pal was elected from Sikandra Assembly constituency of Kanpur Dehat district.

The Opposition on Monday slammed Adityanath for not “taking out the time” to offer condolence to a member of his own party. The CM was not present in the House on Monday. The Opposition offered condolence during their “mock House” session.

In the mock proceedings, BSP Legislature Party Leader Lalji Verma played the role of Speaker, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar “Lallu” played the role of House leader, while Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary played his own part.

“They threatened and did not let Opposition leader speak. In such circumstances and because of the attitude of the ruling party, we have been forced to conduct this mock House to pay condolence on the death of one of the sitting members,” said Lalji Verma. Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ claimed, “In the previous Assembly, BJP legislator Upendra Tiwari, who is now a minister, too had entered into a heated argument with the ruling party and left the House. But members of the ruling party including the then parliamentary affairs minister had personally convinced him to come back.”

He added, “Similarly, there was difference between the ruling BSP and SP in the House earlier, when the latter was in Opposition. But irrespective of the differences, Lalji Verma, who was then parliamentary affairs minister, had personally met then Leader of Opposition Shivpal Singh Yadav and requested him to come back. But this government is not interested in breaking the deadlock with Opposition out of arrogance of their numbers…The insensitive attitude of the government is reflected in the fact that Leader of the House could not take out two minutes’ time to pay condolence on the death of member of his own party.”

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who also participated in the mock session, alleged that the mike of Opposition leader was turned off because the ruling party “just wants to speak and has no patience to listen”. “Kaho to sunne ki himmat bhi rakho,” he said. While attempts were made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna to request the Opposition leader to join proceedings of the House, with Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit calling a business advisory committee meeting to decide the agenda, which was boycotted by the Opposition.

Lone RLD member Sahendar Singh Chauhan also participated in this mock session, alleging that he was not given a chance to speak in the House. “I have put up questions and had also raised issues under rule 56 but have not been given a chance to speak even once so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, inside the Assembly, the Speaker informed the house that as decided in the business advisory committee meeting, there would be no sitting of the House on July 25. While the budget of the home department and that of general administration would be taken up on July 26, the Appropriation Bill would be taken up on July 27, it was informed.

