‘Boycott of Dalits’: Gujarat High Court seeks Mehsana Collector’s reply

Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the Mehsana Collector to file a reply on a PIL alleging boycott of Dalits by upper caste villagers at Nandali village in the district. (File) Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the Mehsana Collector to file a reply on a PIL alleging boycott of Dalits by upper caste villagers at Nandali village in the district. (File)

A Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court, led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy, on Wednesday directed the Mehsana Collector to file a reply on a PIL alleging boycott of Dalits by upper caste villagers at Nandali village in the district. According to the petition, filed by Babubhai Shankarbhai Senma, a Dalit, the upper caste villagers, mostly Rajputs, have blocked his family and relatives from accessing public water, shops and flour mill among others since April 2016.

“Dalits have been meted out with the most loathsome and inhumane treatment from Rajput Darbars, more so because the petitioner even served as the Sarpanch of Nandali Miyasna Juth gram panchayat from 2002 to 2007. This assertion of his rights despite being the lower caste has been an irritant to the eyes of the high and the mighty of the village,” the petition stated.

The petitioner also alleged that in 2006, he was slapped by an upper caste villager, Pravinsinh Rajput, for constructing a veranda of a temple. He lodged an FIR against Rajput. Since then he was being allegedly harassed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App