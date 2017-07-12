Latest News
Boycott Kashmiri Muslims, products: Pravin Togadia

His remarks came even as several leaders including Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended Kashmiris and asked people not to blame them for Monday’s attack on Amarnath Yatris.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 12, 2017 3:23 am
Demanding a total boycott of Kashmiri products and Muslims, the VHP on Tuesday asked the central government to stop giving them jobs in “Indian Army and other security forces”. “They run away with rifles and ammunition and launch jehadi attacks on our Army and people,” VHP’s international working president Pravin Togadia said at a press conference, demanding that Kashmiri Muslims serving in the forces at present should be “immediately dismissed”.

In an apparent attack on the Narendra Modi government, Togadia said that it should appoint a defence minister “who takes care of only that ministry”.

