Boycott Chinese goods to inflict ‘surgical strike’ on China’s economy: RSS leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday urged people of all the religions to boycott Chinese goods to inflict a “surgical strike” on China’s economy and help in addressing the issue of unemployment in the country. He said that the government carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan in the interest of the country’s security, similarly, a “surgical strike” on the economy of China was also needed. “I have urged members of all the religions that they should not purchase Chinese products in at least one festival. This will also help in addressing the issue of unemployment in the country,” Kumar told reporters at a press conference at Jaipur.

The RSS leader also heaped praise on Narendra Modi, saying the prime minister has worked hard with full commitment and tried to revive the work culture in the bureaucracy.

He is liked by the youths and younger generation for his dedication and commitment to his work and radio programme ‘Mann ki baat’, Kumar added.

Exuding confidence in Modi, on completion of three years of the BJP-led NDA government, he said that he will not only win 2019 Lok Sabha elections even in 2024.

“It is a public opinion that he (Modi) is the best available leader and strategist who is fully committed to the nation. Not only in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but also in 2024 elections, he would retain the power,” he said.

Expressing concern over increasing cost of education and medical and health facilities, he said that they should be made available to all on cheaper cost.

He stressed that moral values should be included in the education so that the young generation inculcates them.

“The institutions which are imparting religions education should also focus on moral education so that their students do not become fanatic,” he said.

On the issue of triple talaq, Kumar said that this has set the stage for a major reform in the interest of Muslim women who face hardship due to “unconstitutional” and “unislamic” practice.

Supporting Major Nitin Gogoi’s decision to tie a Kashmiri youth in front of a jeep as a “human shield” to thwart stone pelters, Kumar said that those who pelt stone on defence forces violate human rights of the defence personnel.

Citing the example of a national shooter Ayesha Falaq, who rescued her brother-in-law from kidnappers by shooting at the abductors in Delhi on Sunday, he said Ayesha is being praises for her bravery while Major Gogoi’s action is being questioned.

On the 2007-Ajmer bomb blast case, he said there was a grand conspiracy against him.

“I was not named in the FIR and the investigating agency also did not name me it the report,” he said.

A special NIA court gave verdict in the blast case in March this year and awarded life imprisonment to Bhavesh patel and Devendra Gupta in the case.

In April, the NIA submitted a closure report in the case while giving clean chit to the RSS leader and three others, saying no prosecutable evidences were found against them but the court issued notice to the complainant of the case to hear his side before giving decision on the closure report.

On the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that it would attain its completion as the people have shown faith on political parties and religions as they have risen above the party and religion line to construct the Ram temple.

He claimed that foreign invader demolished the Ram temple to construct masjid and it was named after Babar and this in itself is “unislamic” because majid is not named after a person.

On the issue Kashmir, the RSS leader said that at the time of the partition, entire Kashmir was made the part of India and Pakistan illegally occupies one portion of it.

