Boycott CBSE re-exam, Raj Thackeray tells students, parents

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray today asked students and parents to boycott re-examination for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam papers that got leaked. The CBSE announced a re-test of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers, following reports that they were leaked.

“The government, by announcing the re-examination, is giving tension to students. This (the leak) was a mistake of the government and it should pay for the same, not the students,” Raj told reporters here. “I request parents not to let students appear for the re-exam. If parents bend today, the next government will also indulge in the same thing,” he said.

“Parents should send this message to the government that they will not succumb to re-exam tactics. I pray to parents with folded hands to show the government that it made the mistake,” Thackeray said.

“Some parents met me today. What has happened (re-exam decision) is very bad. It is not the fault of students,” he said.

