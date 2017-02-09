Boy sodomised at hostel for visually challenged, accused attempted similar acts earlier; was let-off, say Delhi Police

The institute were the incident took place. The institute were the incident took place.

A 20-year-old visually impaired student, staying at a hostel run by the Institution for the Blind (Andh Vidyalaya) in Amar Colony, has been detained by Delhi Police for allegedly sodomising a visually impaired 10-year-old student also staying at the hostel. The incident took place on January 1 — less than two weeks after the accused allegedly tried to sodomise another visually impaired boy, aged 14, at the hostel run by the government-funded institute.

Police said they plan to act against hostel authorities for not approaching them after the first incident.

According to police, when the 14-year-old reported the matter to the institute’s warden on January 19, they let the accused off with a warning because he had his Class XII Board exams coming up. But then the 10-year-old also approached the warden on January 27, alleging he was sodomised after the accused called him to his room through a common friend.

When the accused was questioned by hostel officials, he denied doing such a thing and said he was being falsely implicated. On January 29, the 10-year-old’s father came to the institute and took his son back to his village in Uttar Pradesh. Then, on February 2, the victim’s uncle went to the institute, which prompted them to finally approach police.

DCP (southeast district) Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express they have detained the accused and are questioning him. “We came to know that the accused tried to commit sodomy earlier, but was let off after he apologised. We will take legal action against officials concerned if we find anything against them,” he said.

S P Singh, vice-principal of Andh Vidyalaya, who approached police, said, “It was our fault that we ignored his first crime and did not report the matter to police. He was crying and admitted to his mistake, so we accepted his plea.”