Boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Thane

An eight-year-old boy has been mauled to death by stray dogs in Bhiwandi township of the district, a police official said today. The child, a resident of Phogaon area in Bhiwandi, was walking on the road with a friend near his home yesterday afternoon when he suddenly lost his balance and fell on a pack of stray dogs sitting there, he said.

The canines bit him severely, the official said. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, as his condition became critical, he was shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The city police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added…

