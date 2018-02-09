4-yr-old boy mauled to death by leopard in Tamil Nadu tea estate

Image for representation Image for representation

A four-year-old boy was dragged from the front of his house and mauled to death by a leopard at a tea estate in Tamil Nadu’s Valparai, around 70 km from Coimbatore, police said Friday. The incident took place around 7 pm on Thursday when the boy, Babu, was standing near the house after a bath and his mother had gone to bring his clothes, they said.

The police said that when the mother returned, the boy was missing. She immediately alerted her husband Musharaff Ali, a worker at the estate, and his co-workers. They launched a search for the boy, they said.

Later his body, with the head severed, and bite marks on the neck, was found about a kilometre away from the house. Pug marks of a leopard were also found near the house and the body, police said.

The estate workers have been asked to stay indoors after dark by forest officials, who are taking steps to trace the leopard and trap it, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App