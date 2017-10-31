Boy falls in pot of hot curry while standing in midday meal queue

Representational picture. The boy stumbled and fell into the pot of boiling vegetables. (File) Representational picture. The boy stumbled and fell into the pot of boiling vegetables. (File)

A six-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries after he fell into a pot of hot vegetable curry while standing in a queue for a midday meal in a primary school Bahraich, the police said today. Shivam, a student of class 1, was standing in the queue for a midday meal in a primary school in Hemriya Kutti gram panchayat area Monday when he stumbled and fell into the pot, they said.

The boy’s father, in his complaint to the police, alleged that the school staff neither rushed Shivam to a hospital nor informed his family about the incident.

Shivam’s father claimed that upon returning home, the boy fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the police said. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the cook and teachers of the school, and a probe is on, they said. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Amarkant Singh said three teachers, including a lady teacher, have been suspended after preliminary inquiry and action was been initiated against the cook.

