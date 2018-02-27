Bovine Animals Act: In Rajasthan, law changed to seize vans

The new norm will now find a place under the section, “Transporter to be abettor”. (File Photo/Reuters) The new norm will now find a place under the section, “Transporter to be abettor”. (File Photo/Reuters)

THE RAJASTHAN government Monday decided to amend the state’s Bovine Animals Act to include the confiscation of vehicles used for illegal transportation of cattle.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore confirmed that the decision to amend the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Export) Act, 1995, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

While state police routinely seize vehicles used for illegal transportation as evidence, the Act does not include such a provision. The new norm will now find a place under the section, “Transporter to be abettor”.

Rathore said the power to arrest an accused by the competent officer can now be delegated to a nominated official.

