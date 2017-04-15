Bounty on Mamata’s head: FIR against ex-SP MLA for threat to ‘chop off Varshney’s tongue’

TWO DAYS after local BJP leader Yogesh Varshney was booked for announcing a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s beheading, Aligarh police on Thursday night lodged an FIR against former SP MLA Zameer Ullah Khan for allegedly threatening to chop off Varshney’s tongue.

While the case against Varshney had been lodged at Civil Lines police station on Wednesday, the FIR against Khan was registered at Delhi Gate police station in Aligarh.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday night based on a complaint by RSS offshoot Dharam Jagran Manch’s Aligarh convener Brijesh Kantak under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“The complainant alleged he had come to know through newspapers that Zameer Ullah has declared tongue of Yogesh Varshney should be chopped off for making such a statement, “ said Station Officer, Delhi Gate police station, Anuj Kumar.

Two-time MLA Zameer Ullah had contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Koil Assembly seat in Aligarh as an Independent, and had lost. He could not be reached for comment.

When contacted, Brijesh Kantak said: “I would pursue to get strict action initiated in the FIR lodged on my complaint.”

Trinamool Congress Aligarh district president Ram Bhul Upadhyay had lodged an FIR against Yogesh Varshney for allegedly announcing a reward for anyone who beheads Mamata.

Yogesh had allegedly stated that he made the statement after watching visuals of police action on a rally taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum district.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he claimed he had later apologised for the comment, saying it was his personal opinion and had nothing to do with the BJP.

The FIR against him was lodged under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

