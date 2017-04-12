Bounty on Mamata Banerjee: TMC demands immediate arrest of BJP youth leader

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Indian Express Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Indian Express

The Trinamool Congress has demanded immediate arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha leader who had announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head. The controversial comments from the BJP Yuva leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh came a day after police used batons to disperse Saffron activists who had organised a rally in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti.

Speaking to a news agency, BJP’s Yuva leader Yogesh Varshney said, “No matter what she does, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s works do not reflect humanity. I can only see a demonic version of her. Thats why she has no right to live in this world. I will reward Rs 11 lakh to anyone who will cut her head and bring it to me. So that people will get protection and relief from such demons.” He was referring to the attack on Saffron activists in Birbhum by police when he said this. The comments from the BJP Yuva leader has created a political storm.

Demanding immediate arrest of the UP leader, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “In politics such statements are completely unacceptable. A contest of who can speak more maliciously is going on. It had started from Dilip Ghosh and now it has reached Aligarh. If he has the courage then come to West Bengal and say it. How come he is allowed to roam free after issuing a death threat to a Chief Minister? What is the Central government doing? He should be immediately arrested. Such statements are against the ideals of politics and violate the Indian constitution.”

Chatterjee also said that there were instances in the past when Banerjee was attacked by police during Left Front government and such death threats would not yield any result. “There are people in the state who will protect her. Such threats will not yield any result,” he added.

The BJP leader’s comments also drew the flak of the Opposition which asked the ruling party to condemn such statements. West Bengal Congress president, Adhir Chowdhury said, “This should be condemned immediately and action must be taken against the person who said such things.”

Bengali author Tilottama Majumdar said such comments not only insulted the Chief Minister but also the women of the country.” He should immediate apologise to her and to the women of the country. The party in which he belongs should immediately tender apologies.”

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was not immediately available for comments as he did not receive calls to his mobile phone. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha refused to react to the incident. “I will give reaction later. Let me first check what he has said then I will react,” Sinha said.

The BJP meanwhile, has condemned the statement of Yuva Morcha leaders. “No one had the right say such things and we do not support these kind of statements. If he has said this then action will be taken against him as per law. This statement should be condemned,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. He also informed that it was nothing new in West Bengal as such fatwa was issued against him in the past. Ghosh also said that it was TMC which has started the politics of violence.