‘Both state and Centre have failed to resolve Gorkhaland issue,’ says Surjya Kanta Mishra

Alleging that government is attempting to capture Opposition-ruled civic bodies ahead of the panchayat polls, Mishra said, “It is making attempts to buy off Opposition leaders and cause defections. We will break their hands if they try to capture Opposition-ruled civic bodies.” CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra Sunday lashed out at state and central governments, asking them to resolve the Gorkhaland issue in Darjeeling. Addressing party workers in Siliguri, Mishra also dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold elections in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

“If you look at the Darjeeling issue, both the state and Centre have failed to resolve the matter. The Centre had said it would hold a tripartite meeting… However, it is yet to convene such a meeting. The state government, on the other hand, says pahar hasche (hills are smiling). But the Hills are not smiling. Pahar kadche (hills are crying). I dare Mamata Banerjee to hold elections there. The government must create a separate zilla parishad for Kalimpong district and hold election,” he said.

The CPM leader said the tourism and tea industries have suffered as a result of the 104-day shutdown in the Darjeeling hills. “When we were in power, there was only one closed tea garden in Darjeeling district. Now, there are several closed tea gardens, and the government is doing nothing to reopen them.”

