PM Modi’s top quotes from his presser with Donald Trump: ‘Eliminating terrorism among the topmost priorities for India’

PM Modi lauded the Republican Preisdent for his commitment towards strong Indo-US relations. (Source: Reuters) PM Modi lauded the Republican Preisdent for his commitment towards strong Indo-US relations. (Source: Reuters)

Addressing a joint presser with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that eliminating the menace of terrorism was among the top most priorities for both the nations. PM Modi on his arrival at the White House presented a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley and hand-woven shawls from J&K and Himachal Pradesh to the first lady, Melania Trump. He also lauded the US President for his commitment towards strong Indo-US relations. While concluding the presser Modi invited Trump and his family to visit India.

Here are the top quotes that PM Modi made during his address to the media on Tuesday:

“I would like to thank President Donald Trump for his kind words about India.”

“Our talks today are an important moment in the cooperation between our nations. They have been very crucial talks.”

“Both India and USA are global engines of growth. Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us.”

“Trade, commerce and investment are key areas. Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas were are actively looking at.”

“We consider USA a valued partner in our flagship programmes.”

“We discussed the problems arising due to terrorism and radicalisation.”

“We agreed to work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation.”

“Destroying terrorists and safe havens will be our aim.”

“I laud your commitment towards strong India-USA bilateral relations.”

“Both President Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi led from the front, with indomitable courage against the forces of reaction and outmoded beliefs.”

With inputs from agencies

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd