Both Houses adjourned as Congress protests PM Modi charges on Manmohan Singh

The Indian Parliament. (File Photo)

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned on Monday amid protests by Congress members over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations against his predecessor Manmohan Singh. The PM had alleged Pakistan’s “hand” in the Gujarat election and said top Congress leaders, including Singh, met leaders from Pakistan at a gathering at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected three notices given under rule 267 by Congress leader Anand Sharma, Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agarwal and Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy to set aside the business of day to discuss the issue.

Upset over the rejection, Sharma raised the matter with deputy chairman P J Kurien during Zero Hour. “This is a question of institutional respect. Neither the Prime Minister nor the ministers are beyond questioning. If the PM questions the former PM, he has committed a transgression,” he said.

Kurien reiterated Naidu’s rejection and advised the Congress to raise this with the chairman. Congress members trooped into the Well, raising slogans against the Prime Minister which led to the first adjournment. When the House resumed for Question Hour with Naidu in the Chair, disruptions continued and Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha too, Congress members created ruckus, but the government managed to introduce five Bills amid the protests. Members from the Congress and the Left, who also sought to raise certain issues, trooped into the Well during the Zero Hour.

Amid the uproar by the Opposition, five Bills were introduced after the papers listed for the day were laid. Various standing committee reports and statements by ministers were also tabled.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the ‘Supplementary Demand for Grants — Second Batch for 2017-18’.

Congress members raised slogans against the PM and demanded an apology for his remarks against Singh. Left members were trying to raise certain issues which could not be heard in the din. As the protests continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The five Bills which were introduced are The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill and The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier, soon after the House assembled for the day, the proceedings were adjourned till noon following sloganeering from both sides. While BJP members raised slogans hailing the Prime Minister and the party, the opposition raked up the remarks made by him against Singh. Some other opposition members raised the issue of floods in Odisha.

