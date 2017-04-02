Borne Identity

Priti Bisoyi, 4, refuses to get photographed at a camp in Papadahandi block. The administration is now conducting special camps for children in the 0-5 age group. (Debabrata Mohanty) Priti Bisoyi, 4, refuses to get photographed at a camp in Papadahandi block. The administration is now conducting special camps for children in the 0-5 age group. (Debabrata Mohanty)

The ceiling fan rests motionless – someone had forgotten to turn the switch on. The only sign of electricity in this sultry room at the Chikili upper primary school in Dabugaon block of Nabarangpur district, where an Aadhaar enrolment camp is underway, is the glow from the fingerprint scanner. Just as 20-something Arabati Majhi puts her right palm on the fingerprint scanner, the light goes off — it’s a power outage.

“Oh… gone again,” groans Gupta Prasad Subudhi, district coordinator of the Hyderabad-based Karvy Data Management Services Limited, one of the private enrolment agencies tasked by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to prepare Aadhaar cards. “This is the fifth outage since morning. How will I ever finish my work this way? And this heat… I have been sweating buckets,” he says, staring angrily at the laptop screen as a dozen tribal men and women stifle their giggles.

Majhi keeps standing before a blank flex-poster, clutching her 4-year-old son Simanchala’s palm. In one corner of the room, her year-old son Dakuchhi lies on a grubby rug on the cemented floor. A few hours earlier, the two children had been enrolled under Aadhaar. Dakuchhi now lies deep in sleep, unmindful that he will soon be a 12-digit identification number, part of a database of 112 crore Indians who have enrolled for the unique identification programme.

A few minutes later, the scanner beeps to life, and Subudhi is visibly relieved. Over the next few minutes, Subudhi scans Majhi’s iris and fingerprints and hands her a printed sheet indicating that her biometric scans have been successfully completed.

On March 27, the Supreme Court observed that Aadhaar cannot be “pressed” for welfare schemes. “For benefits, it (Aadhaar) cannot be pressed…for non-benefits, it can be done,” said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

Here in Nabarangpur — the Odisha district that’s arguably India’s poorest and which was part of a year-long assignment in 2015-16 by The Indian Express to track poverty and transformation — “benefit” versus “non-benefit” is not what officials are rushing to decipher; instead, it’s enrolment that’s occupying their minds. Until March 30, over 87 per cent of the district’s 12.89 lakh people had been enrolled under Aadhaar, a little under the state’s tally (88 per cent of 4.4 crore population).

The administration is now conducting special camps for children in the 0-5 age group, with over 46 per cent of the 94,911 children in this category getting enrolled.

“In a district such as Nabarangpur, where there is poor mobile connectivity and difficulties in electricity supply in some areas, Aadhaar enrolment is a daunting task,” says district collector Rashmita Panda.

Though Nabarangpur needs about 20 MW of daily power, it gets only 17-18 MW from its three grids, which draw electricity from the Balimela Hydroelectric project in neighbouring Malkangiri district.

Patchy electricity isn’t Nabarangpur’s only challenge. About 20 km from Chikili village, at an enrolment camp for children that’s being held at an anganwadi centre in Betajharan village, Papadahandi block, Aadhaar operator Nabaghana Amatya looks hot and harried. It’s the first day of the camp and Amatya has been told to take photographs of the children — “not biometrics as they tend to change as the children grow up,” he says.

Every time he aims the camera of his tablet at four-year-old Priti Bisoyi, the child kicks and screams. Amatya tries his best, even standing up to aim right, but the girl continues bawling. Her mother hands her a biscuit, but Priti would have none of it. “Can’t have a crying baby as Aadhaar photo,” he tells the mother, asking her to take the child away and angrily deleting the blurry photos.

Next in the queue is Namita Rana with her two-year-old son Subham. The child poses without a fuss but Amatya’s problems have just begun. The 2G net connection, through which Amatya has to upload the child’s data to the Aadhaar database, gives up. After several failed attempts, during which the queue of restless children grows, Amatya finally uploads the photograph.

Officials complain that while enrolment for those in the 18-and-above age group is almost complete – 98 per cent of the 7.98 lakh population in that category — it is the children who have “dragged down” the enrolment rate.

“We have allocated 13 tablets to the district, of which eight are now being used to enroll children,” says Soubhagya Nayak, the district’s e-governance manager, a position that makes him the man in charge of Aadhaar enrolment. “We could have completed the enrolment by June this year, if only the Internet connection had been a little more reliable.”

Reliability is usually too much to ask for in these parts. So while state utility BSNL has had a presence in the district for years, its 2G network usually moves at a crawl. Private networks such as Airtel and Jio offer 4G connections in some areas, but much of the district falls in network shadow areas.

Officials claim that until 2016, the rate of enrolment was about 60 per cent, but the pace quickened after the state government’s IT arm, Odisha Computer Application Centre, took charge in August last year. That brought in more private agencies on board and the Centre held camps in far-flung areas of the district.

So far, the district administration has managed to seed the 12-digit Aadhaar numbers with the personal details of the beneficiaries of welfare and social security schemes such as the National Food Security Scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension and Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension. Aadhaar seeding is a process by which UIDs of residents are included in the service delivery database to enable Aadhaar-based authentication during delivery of services such as pension and ration.

For NFSA, as part of which beneficiaries get 5 kg of rice or wheat at Rs 1 a kg and half a litre of kerosene at Rs 18-20/litre, the district officials have so far seeded the NFSA cards of 15,785 of the 17,332 ‘priority households’. Similarly, of the 3,778 beneficiary families of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (the poorest among BPL), who get 35 kg of rice at Rs 1 a kg, the officials have seeded 3,498 families.

“Once the Aadhaar seeding is done in the NFSA scheme, it will be easy for us to weed out anyone who has more than two NFSA cards. We are integrating the Aadhaar numbers in the E-Bitaran software programmed into the Point of Sale machines at the ration shops — that will ensure only real beneficiaries get the wheat and rice,” says A Geeta Rani, marketing inspector in the food and consumer welfare department.

For social security schemes such as the old-age, widow and disability pensions, where the beneficiaries get Rs 300 a month, officials say more than 71 per cent of the 70,000-odd beneficiaries have been Aadhaar-seeded. Nabarangpur’s 63,852 beneficiaries of the state-sponsored social security programme, the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, are also getting Aadhar-seeded, they say.

However, not everyone is optimistic about the “seeding”. Mary Nag, a 65-year-old widow who lives all by herself in D Beheraguda village of Nabarangpur block, says the sarpanch told her about Aadhaar and that she would get her pension money in her bank account. “We have no bank in our village. I have one in Nabarangpur town, 10 km away, but I hardly use it. I used to go to the gram panchayat office near our village and collect the pension in cash at the beginning of every month. Now I will have to hire an autorickshaw and go all the way to the town,” she says.

With 61 bank branches and 141 bank kiosks for a population of 12.9 lakh, Nabarangpur remains woefully underbanked. Of the 2.5 lakh MGNREGA cardholders who are active, 67 per cent have had their Aadhaar data seeded into their cards.

Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, Poma Tudu, says Aadhaar-seeding of MGNREGA workers would ensure a “lot of associated benefits” for beneficiaries and their family members. “Besides weeding out bogus cards, Aadhaar will also ensure that an MGNREGA worker gets all the benefits of a Nirman Shramik (construction worker) such as loans for building a pucca house and financial help for their daughters’ wedding. Once an MGNREGA worker completes 90 days of work, we will register him or her as a Nirman Shramik under the labour department,” says Tudu, whose DRDA is the nodal agency for implementation of MGNREGA in the district.

But Dandapani Nayak is not so optimistic. The 21-year-old from Majhiguda village in Junapani grampanchayat of Dabugaon block is among several MGNREGA workers who haven’t been paid their dues since April last year. Nayak, who worked on a road construction work last year, says he is yet to get his wages for three weeks of work. “Every time we go to the post office to withdraw money, we are told there is a technical problem in our accounts,” says Nayak.

Tudu blames the delay on “technical glitches” in the postal department’s attempt last year to migrate from a 7-digit accounting system to a 10-digit one.

These “glitches”, it seems, do little to shake people’s faith in the system. So at another enrolment camp, this time at the ‘Permanent Enrolment Centre’ near the Nabarangpur municipality, Lalita Harijan comes with her seven-year-old nephew Ayush Harijan. As the enrolment operator asks Harijan to pose for the camera, he stiffens up and purses his lips. “Hey, you are very good-looking. You don’t have to be so stiff,” says the operator as the crowd in the room breaks into laughter.

