Border Security Force seizes 24 kg cannabis in Berhampore

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have seized 24 kg of cannabis from Berhampore in Murshidabad district on Tuesday. Official sources said that a tip-off was received about smuggling of ganja near Border Out Post (BOP) Meghna of BSF’s 43 Battalion under Hugalberia police station in Berhampore.

Following this, a special search operation was carried out by jawans of BOP Meghna and 24 kg cannabis were seized.

“The cannabis were wrapped in six plastic packets inside a bag. The seized ganja has been handed over to Customs officials of Jalangi,” said an official.

So far this year, the BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized over 489 kg of cannabis and have apprehended five people, including two Bangladeshi nationals.

