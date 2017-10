Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport on Tuesday. (Souce: ANI) Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport on Tuesday. (Souce: ANI)

A suicide attack at the Border Security Force (BSF) 182 battalion camp near Srinagar airport in the early hours of Tuesday left two jawans injured, reported ANI. At 4.30 am, militants barged into the camp. Personnel retaliated, cornering the militants inside a building at the campus. An operation is underway. Personnel have barred entry into the airport.

More details awaited.

