Border: India, China hold talks

More than two months after the Doklam border stand-off was resolved following mutual withdrawal, India and China on Friday held their first meeting on the border consultation and coordination mechanism in Beijing. The two sides reviewed the situation in all the sectors of their border and exchanged views on enhancing CBMs and military contacts.

The 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said. The WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas.

Friday’s talks were held in a constructive and forward-looking manner, the release said. Both sides reviewed the situation in all sectors of India-China border and agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is an important prerequisite for sustained growth of bilateral relations, it said.

The two sides also exchanged views on further confidence building measures and strengthening of military-to-military contacts, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App