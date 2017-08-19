Border areas: CM Captain Amarinder Singh to seek special incentives from Centre

Denied special incentives in contrast with neighbouring hilly states, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said he would pursue the state’s demand for extending similar incentives to the border areas and Kandi belt.

Addressing mediapersons at the Punjab Kala Bhawan after inaugurating a Photo Journalists Welfare Association exhibition, the Chief Minister said Punjab’s Kandi and the border areas also had special problems and deserved to be put at par with the hill states in terms of the incentives given by the central government.

The Punjab government had raised the issue with the Centre demanding a level playing field for industrial growth in Punjab. Amarinder said he would take up the issue more aggressively now.

In response to a question on the upcoming verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, the Chief Minister made it clear that nobody would be allowed to disturb the state’s law and order. He said he had directed the police department to remain alert against any attempt to disrupt peace in Punjab.

Amarinder said that no second committee had been formed to examine Justice JS Narang’s report on the sand mining auctions and the allegations against Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh. “I’ve marked the report to the Chief Secretary, who may have involved other officials for studying its findings,” he said.

On the speculation of the expelled AAP leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur joining the Congress, the Chief Minister said while Chhotepur was a good friend they had not met for the past two months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App