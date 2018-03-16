‘Bootcamp East Zone’ begins campaign against cruelty on animals

The ‘Bootcamp East Zone’ will bring fledgling local organisations working against cruelty on animals and animal lovers together and impart them skill and training to carry on the activity in a professional way. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) The ‘Bootcamp East Zone’ will bring fledgling local organisations working against cruelty on animals and animal lovers together and impart them skill and training to carry on the activity in a professional way. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Seventy animal rights activists of 12 states have come to participate in a campaign for ‘Animals need Compassion’ today, an organiser said.

The three-day ‘Bootcamp East Zone, Kolkata’ meet is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the need to prevent cruelty on animals and create an environment of co-existence in both urban and rural areas, Director of Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation (FIAPO) Varda Mehrotra told reporters here.

The meet, organised by FIAPO, will also campaign against poaching of rhino in the Kaziranga National Park and smuggling of dog meat from the north eastern region besides emphasising on health care of street animals, FIAPO trustee Abodh Ara said.

The ‘Bootcamp East Zone’ will bring fledgling local organisations working against cruelty on animals and animal lovers together and impart them skill and training to carry on the activity in a professional way.

“The Bootcamp will be a great opportunity for young animal rights activists to exchange ideas about animal welfare and rights with one another,” Ara said.

“When you see someone spraying colour on the mongrel or tying cracker with the tail of a stray dog stop the mischief maker. When you see someone hitting animal for no reason protest and ask others to protest,” Mehrotra said.

The meet will include sessions like intensive training on first aid and vegan outreach among others.

There will also be sessions on specific animal issues of the East, digital activism for animals and effective fund raising for animal causes.

FIAPO is India’s apex animal protection organisation.

