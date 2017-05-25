Boost To Surveillance: Nearly 1,000 more CCTV cameras to monitor Rajkot

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation and police will jointly set up an extensive network of 966 CCTV cameras in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. At present, the entire BRTS corridor is under surveillance of 120 CCTV cameras. Additional 18 CCTV cameras are installed at Race Course. Named “Rajkot Eye Way”, the project envisages to install 966 cameras at 411 locations, of which 172 points have been identified by the city police for general surveillance, monitoring traffic and detection of any violation of traffic rules, and keeping a watch over public movement in parks.

Cameras will also be installed on smaller roads for surveillance. Similarly, a cluster of 239 cameras will keep a watch over utilities controlled by the civic body. The surveillance network will keep a watch over activities around government buildings, the RMC and the city police said at a joint event on Wednesday.

Rajkot city police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said that the network will have 548 fix cameras of two mega pixels (2 MP), 223 cameras of 2 MP which can be panned, tilted and zoomed, 112 cameras which will have automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) features, 56 fixed cameras of 5 MP and 22 cameras to provide 360 degree view.

Rajkot mayor Jaiman Upadhyay said that the CCTV project will help make Rajkot a safer city.

