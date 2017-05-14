Boost to Jharkhand policy, top Maoist commander surrenders

Pahan alleged that the senior Maoists get their children educated in foreign countries and indulge in extortion. (ANI Image) Pahan alleged that the senior Maoists get their children educated in foreign countries and indulge in extortion. (ANI Image)

Dreaded Maoist commander Kundan Pahan, wanted in over 125 cases, including murders of a DSP, an inspector and an MLA, surrendered before the Jharkhand Police here on Sunday. Pahan, who had never been arrested earlier, said he owned up to all the criminal acts he has been named in directly or indirectly. The CPI (Maoist) Jharkhand ‘regional committee secretary’, Pahan, who is in his mid-30s, carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head. He joined the Maoists in 1999, at the age of 16. Police officials said the surrender followed long negotiations under a government surrender policy called Nai Disha. While the policy has been around for a long time, the BJP government has been actively pushing it.

Pahan had become inactive within the CPI (Maoist) in recent times. He has told police that some Maoist commanders from the Santhali community don’t want non-Santhal leaders to rise, and this had caused him to distance himself from the outfit.

In January this year, Pahan’s brother Dimba had surrendered, while another brother, Shyam, had been arrested in February.

Accompanied by some of his relatives, Pahan surrendered in the presence of ADG (Operations) R K Mullik and other senior police officials. As mediapersons asked him questions, he took the microphone to say, “Bees saal se janta ki bhalai ke naam par bina matlab ka vyarth hua hai. Bahut badi galti hui hai. Humko sudharne ka mauka denge to sarkar ka jo bhi yojana hai, uske liye hum kaam karenge (Twenty years have been wasted in the name of doing good for the people. It was all a big mistake. If given a chance to reform myself, I will work for any scheme that the government wants me to).”

Pointed out that family members of the inspector and MLA he was accused of killing wanted him hanged rather than given an opportunity to surrender, Pahan said, “I apologise not only to that madam (the wife of the inspector) but all those affected (by my actions). Koi bhi ghatna, chahe direct ho ya indirect, main senior tha to main jimmewari leta hoon (All the incidents, whether I was directly involved or indirectly, since I was the senior, I take responsibility).” He pointed out that police never came to catching him and did not have even a photograph of him.

Vikas Kumar Munda, the son of MLA Ramesh Singh Munda who was gunned down by Pahan and his squad on July 8, 2008, held a protest against the surrender on Sunday. “We have to be sure as to who should be welcomed for surrender. Is welcoming such people, who have themselves killed or directed the killing, correct? Should we not be talking about the surrender of those who have actually been misled or forced by these very people into Naxalism,” said Vikas Kumar, himself an MLA from Tamar. His party, All Jharkhand Students’ Union, is an ally of the ruling BJP government.

The family of Inspector Francis Induwar, who was abducted and beheaded by Pahan on October 6, 2009, has also objected to the surrender. ADG Mullik said they understood the feelings of family members of those who died due to Pahan’s actions. “But surrender is also part of the criminal jurisprudence. We are not letting him go from the legal process.”

Police are hoping that other Maoist cadres and top leaders will surrender if the perception gains ground that the government will not go back on the promises made in the Nai Disha policy. As part of the policy, the reward money declared for a particular Maoist is handed over to him or her at the time of surrender (Pahan too was handed over the cheque for Rs 15 lakh on Sunday), they are kept in open jails and allowed contact with their families, and police request courts to expedite their cases.

Mullik said all those who have taken up guns against the State should use the chance to return to the mainstream or would face police action. “I can’t say what will be their condition in 2018. But it is our appeal that they should avail of the opportunity to surrender. This opportunity may not be available again,” he said. Of the 125-plus cases registered against Pahan, 42 are in Ranchi, 50 in Khunti, 27 in Chaibasa, seven in Seraikela-Kharsawan and one each in Ramgarh and Gumla, said Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Dwivedi, who was involved in the negotiations leading to the surrender.

In a separate raid on Sunday, the Lohardaga police and CRPF recovered over 1,000 live cartridges, besides large amount of explosive.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now