Boost for quota stir: UP, Delhi Jats to protest at Jantar Mantar

JATS FROM Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will protest in the National Capital on Thursday in support of Haryana’s Jat protesters, who are on dharna for the past one month over quota demand. The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar, including walkout by main opposition party INLD and Congress MLAs expressing “dissatisfaction” over the assurances of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who even offered to constitute a new panel to hold talks with the agitators. The protest in Delhi will be held at Jantar-Mantar where agitators from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana may also take part. On Thursday, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Yashpal Malik, who hails from UP, will announce the programme for the Delhi march by Jat agitators with their bullock carts and tractor-trolleys, which is likely to be held in the second week of March after Holi.

The agitators on Wednesday expanded their stir in Haryana by adding more dharnas and starting non-cooperation movement by giving a call not to deposit electricity bills and water bill and not to repay bank loans. The Assembly witnessed heated arguments with BJP and opposition parties trading charges over the issue while INLD and Congress MLAs staged a walkout for some time. “…a committee of Vidhan Sabha could be constituted with the consent of the Speaker or a committee could be formed by the state government to hold talks with the agitators so that the issue could be resolved at the earliest,” said Khattar in the Assembly. He said the state government was committed to restoring faith among all sections of society but warned that any attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere by anyone would not be tolerated at any cost. The CM also sought cooperation of the opposition parties to resolve the ongoing Jat reservation issue and denied the allegation that the government was neither willing to talk to the agitators nor accept their “genuine demands.”

He also called as “baseless, false and incorrect” the allegations that some ministers or ruling party leaders are trying to divide the communities or are playing a double game by not holding talks with the agitators. Khattar was responding to the adjournment motions over the issue, moved by Congress MLAs, including Raghuvir Singh Kadian, INLD MLAs, including Abhay Singh Chautala, and Independent legislator Jai Parkash in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly. The opposition leaders wanted withdrawal of cases lodged in connection with the February 2016 quota violence. They even gave instances of withdrawal of cases lodged on grounds of terrorist activities “to bring them to the mainstream” in other states. But, the chief minister said, “…the investigation of all cases registered on account of violence and other different types of crime during the Jat reservation agitation in February 2016 is under scrutiny of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Regular reports are being submitted by police to the court stating therein the status of investigation in all those cases.”

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to resolve the issue of Jat agitation through dialogue and said that the government was willing to talk to any group or leader who can help in resolving the issue. Khattar said the government, in fact, was leaving no stone unturned to ensure harmonious and peaceful atmosphere in the state. The CM also appreciated the manner in which the Jat agitation has so far been held in a peaceful manner. He, however, appealed to the agitators not to use indecent language and refrain from making comments against individuals during their protest as it could vitiate the atmosphere. He said that everyone should exercise restraint while making comments against any individual be it in the Assembly or outside. “Ideologically, we may be different. But, we should not indulge in war of words,” cautioned Khattar. “The state government has not faced any difficulty during the agitations that were being held in the state over the last one month whereas during the agitation last year, some unruly persons joined the agitation forcing the government to take action,” he added.

Earlier, in the day, Independent MLA Jai Prakash suggested to the Haryana government to approach Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to withdraw the cases, being probed by the CBI, lodged in connection with the February 2016 quota violence, including arson, at the residence of Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu in Rohtak. Chautala blamed the Khattar government for lingering on the issue for 15 months before the stir turned violent in February 2016.When Chautala asked Khattar why no action has been taken against BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, for his alleged caste comments against a particular community, the CM said the government has pointed out some things to Saini. Khattar also informed, “We have limitations and what is in our hands we have done. Look, he is an MP and if any further action has to be taken, that falls within the ambit of the Lok Sabha.”

Complaints or demands?

In the Assembly, the CM said the Jat agitators had raised only seven demands earlier. But now, their demands have increased to 28 and were insisting that they would not hold any dialogue on the earlier demands. “They were in the mode of changing goal posts and this attitude could make the situation more complicated,” said Khattar. Denying the allegations, AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik said they would still stick to the seven demands, including withdrawal of cases. “We have listed 28 instances, including the heinous crimes related to the February 2016 violence in which the government did not take action. These are our complaints, not demands. The chief minister has misguided the Assembly and we would urge the opposition parties to bring a motion against him (CM) in the Vidhan Sabha,” said Malik.