Booked for sedition, Malayalam writer to burn his book in protest

Malayalam writer and theatre activist Kamal C Chavara alias Kamalsy Prana, who is facing a sedition case, said Thursday that he would burn his book, a quote from which had invoked the case, in protest against the police’s reluctance to withdraw the sedition charge.

“I don’t want to live as a writer. The case related to sedition over a Facebook comment, taken from my book Smashanangalude Note Pusthakam, still exists. I have asked the publisher Green Books to withdraw the book. On Saturday, I would burn my book in Kozhikode, taking responsibility for all my mistakes. I don’t want to be a writer,’’ he said in a Facebook post.

He said police have not withdrawn the sedition charge registered against him as they had promised. “Till today, police have been flitting in and out of my house, where my parents and my brother, who is speech and hearing impaired, cannot live peacefully due to me. I am getting a lot of phone calls, threatening in nature,” he added.

On December 18, close on the heels of the national anthem controversy at the international film festival in Kerala, police in Kollam registered a case against Prana on charges of allegedly insulting the anthem in his Facebook post. He was charged with sedition under Section 124 A of the IPC. A day later, another activist K P Nadir was taken into custody when he went to meet Prana in a hospital in Kozhikode. Nadir had been facing charges under UAPA for having allegedly distributed a pro-Maoist news letter in a tribal colony at Aralam in Kannur in March last year. Following widespread protest, both of them were let off.

Police sources said the sedition case against Prana is still under investigation and has been sent for legal opinion for further action. “The charge that police are harassing him by frequenting his house is baseless. We haven’t even telephoned him after the controversy. He has used the controversy for his and his book’s publicity,’’ a police

officer said.