Book on Gauri Lankesh’s writings launched

A book containing selected writings by late journalist Gauri Lankesh was launched at the Mumbai Press Club Friday, three months after she was gunned down outside her home in Bengaluru by unidentified men. The book, The Way I See It — a Gauri Lankesh Reader, has been edited by writer and sociologist Chandan Gowda.

The six sections of the book comprise Lankesh’s early reportage in various publications and selected articles she wrote for the Kannada language Gauri Lankesh Patrike, which she edited.

Gowda said the book came about after he noticed that stories following Lankesh’s murder contained nothing about her work. “The book brings together a collection of articles… Most people outside Karnataka have not read what she has written,” he said.

