Book errant Noida builders under anti-social activities Act, says DM

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration Saturday, asked police to book builders in Noida and Greater Noida under sections of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, for duping home buyers and not adhering to bylaws.

In a letter to SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar dated May 5, District Magistrate B N Singh said, “It has been brought to my notice that in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, some builders are duping people by resorting to illegal means. The following points are important in this regard — builders who have sold or allotted a flat to more than one person at one time in which the second allotment or sale is illegal; builders who have shown/constructed or sold units by wrongly increasing the units approved as per authority laws. These units cannot be legal according to the authority by-laws.”

Maintaining that FIRs have been registered and complaints received in the past against builders on these issues, Singh added, “If FIRs have been registered, then investigation should be completed within a stipulated time. If a chargesheet is being framed in the cases, the process under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, should be initiated in the final chargesheet.”

The letter also said it “was appropriate to take action against such builders under Section 2 of the Act” and added that properties of these builders should be attached under Section 14-A.

Under Section 14 of the gangster act, the district magistrate can order attachment of any property — moveable or immovable, in possession of any person which has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence recognised by this Act.

SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Ajaypal Sharma said with the district administration forming a policy, the process of identifying such builders has begun. “Some FIRs have been registered across police stations in these cases. We are identifying the top five or 10 such builders, following which action will be taken in the next 3-4 days,” he said.

