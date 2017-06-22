Book former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy for disrupting Metro services: CPI-M to KMRL

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (PTI/ File photo) Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (PTI/ File photo)

The CPI-M today sought action against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and several other Congress leaders for allegedly disrupting Kochi Metro train services by undertaking a ‘protest journey’ two days ago even as KMRL authorities ordered an internal probe into the issue.

The CPI-M’s Aluva Unit lodged the complaint with the Kochi Metro Rail Limited while the internal probe was ordered in the backdrop of reports that commuters were put to inconvenience by the protest on June 20 against non-invitation of Chandy to the recent inauguration of Metro services.

There were allegations that the journey undertaken by Congress workers under Chandy’s leadership had created chaos at two stations of Kochi Metro, the first phase of which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17.

A Metro spokesperson said KMRL MD Elias George has asked an official to conduct a probe. “The official is expected to submit the report tomorrow,” the spokesperson said. CPI-M’s Aluva Area Committee Secretary V Salim in his complaint demanded that a case is registered against Chandy, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC President M M Hasan and local UDF MLAs and other party workers. The complaint accused the Congress workers of having violated provisions of the Metro Railways Act while staging the protest journey on the Kochi Metro.

“The Congress workers led by Chandy, Chennithala and others created a havoc by raising slogans and in the metro station and trains during their protest journey on Tuesday,” Salim said in his complaint.

The Congress had staged the protest condemning the non-invitation saying it was the previous Chandy government that had played a key role in getting the Kochi Metro project.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders today said they had made arrangements for travel of 150 persons, including Congress leaders and the media for the protest journey.

But the Congress workers came in large numbers after coming to know about Chandy’s programme through social media and media reports and this let to chaos at the Aluva and Palarivatom stations, they said.

