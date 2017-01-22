Bongaon fast track court: Death sentence for three LeT terrorists, another still on run

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were sentenced to death by the Bongaon fast track court in North-24 Parganas on Saturday for planning to carry out subversive activities and attack defence establishments in Kashmir. “Three accused have been sentenced to death in a case investigated by CID,” DIG (CID-Operations) Nishat Parvez said.

The convicted — Mohammed Yunus, Mohammed Abdullah and Muzaffar Ahmed Rathore — were sentenced by Bongaon ADJ (fast track) Binoy Pathak under sections 121 (waging war against the state) and 121A (conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India) of the IPC.

The trio had earlier been declared guilty on January 19. Yunus and Khan are both residents of Karachi, while Muzaffar Ahmed is from Anantnag in Kashmir. Abdul Nayeem, alias Samir Nayya, is Maharashtra resident, and is currently absconding.

Sources said BSF had arrested the accused on April 4, 2007, from the border area of Bangaon Petrapole. They were caught trying to cross over illegally into India with ammunition, and were arrested under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating),478 (counterfeiting device or mark used for authenticating documents),121 (waging war against the state) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The case was handed over to the CID, who found the accused had received training from the LeT. They are reportedly bomb-making experts, and officials had recovered 2 fake ID cards, 200 dollars, 15 anti-India leaflets and one cardboard box with a substance suspected to be explosives at the time of their arrest.

Sources said the accused had travelled from Pakistan to Dhaka through an air route, and were planning to sneak into West Bengal through the Bongaon border. The fourth accused, Abdul Nayeem, had reportedly planned their entry.

CID sources added that Yunus was part of an LeT suicide outfit. The group had plans to carry out subversive activities and attack defence establishments in Kashmir. Officials also carried out a narcotics test and brain mapping procedure on the accused. The CID filed their first chargesheet on June 29, 2007.

Abdul Nayeem was allegedly involved in the Mumbai train blast case, and was interrogated by the Maharashtra ATS.

Later, he managed to flee in 2013 when he jumped off a moving train in Chhattisgarh, while he was being brought to Maharashtra, where he was to be produced before a court.