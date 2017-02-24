Manipur assembly elections 2017: A day ahead of PM Modi visit, police recovers hand grenades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after a rally on Monday. AP Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after a rally on Monday. AP Photo

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold an election rally at Achouba ground in West Imphal district of Manipur, police have recovered two hand grenades outside the houses of two BJP leaders. According to news agency PTI, one Chinese-made hand grenade was found near the gate of BJP candidate Soibam Subhachandra’s residence at Ningombam Leikai, 9 km away from the rally venue, while another bomb was found in front of another BJP worker O Sunil’s residence in Thoubal district, 40 km away from the venue.

An apex body of six rebel groups on Thursday called for a “complete shutdown” in the state on Saturday to protest against the prime minister’s visit. The rebels, in a statement, said the prime minister has been “hoodwinking the people of Manipur”. Security was increased in the state after PM Modi’s visit was announced.

According to officials, the state police is doing round the clock search operations to prevent any unwanted activity. Police officials carried out door-to-door search operations and police intensified frisking all over the state, according to reports. Polling for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases on March 4 and March 8. Counting of votes of all the five states will take place on March 11, 2017.

