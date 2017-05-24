‘Bombay’ taken to be ‘bomb’, 6 Kerala youths questioned

Six youths from Kerala had to go through several rounds of interrogation after a commuter thought he heard them say “bomb” and informed the police. It turned out to be a misunderstanding — one of the boys was explaining to someone that they were in “Bombay” but the commuter thought he said “bomb”. The police eventually allowed all six youths to go.

The six Muslim youths were on their way to a madrasa in Ratnagiri to learn Urdu. On Monday evening, they boarded a local train in Mumbai for sightseeing. During the journey, one of them was speaking in Malayalam. Senior Inspector of Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) Suresh Patil said, “Since the person he was talking to could not hear him, one of six boys shouted ‘Bomb-bay’. A commuter who heard ‘bomb’ suspected foul play and informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF).”

Sachin Bhalode, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Central Railways), said, “Based on the complaint, we handed over the six to the Vashi GRP for interrogation.” The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad was also apprised of the situation. “We interrogated the six boys and realised it was a mistake,” he said.

