Bombay High Court told in Singhania vs. Singhania: ‘Vijaypat, son to meet this week to resolve issue’

The Bombay High Court was Monday informed that industrialist Vijaypat Singhania and his son Gautam Singhania, chairperson and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd, are likely to meet this week to try and resolve their property dispute, as suggested by the court earlier. The High Court had last month asked Vijaypat Singhania and his son to try and resolve their property dispute amicably.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Vijaypat, stating that Gautam was refusing to honour a previous agreement under which Raymond Ltd was to hand over a duplex in JK House, Malabar Hill, to him.

The court was told that the lawyers and parties are scheduled to have a meeting this week. Following this, Justice G S Kulkarni posted the matter for hearing on September 11. The court said that till then, the interim order directing Raymond to not create third party rights (sell or lease out) in the two disputed floors of JK House shall continue. According to a 2008 agreement, Vijaypat, Gautam, and the widow and two sons of Vijaypat’s brother Ajaypat were to get a duplex apartment each in the JK House.

In the petition, Vijaypat accused Gautam of occupying a greater area in the House than he was entitled to. The petition added that Vijaypat was, therefore, left with no choice but to approach court and sought that Raymond Ltd be restrained from creating any rights in JK House and a court receiver be appointed to take possession of the duplex apartments under dispute.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App