Bombay High Court seeks govt reply on steps to probe allegations against Eknath Khadse

The Bombay High Court Monday directed the Maharashtra government to inform it about steps taken to probe allegations of corruption levelled by activist Anjali Damania and others against former BJP minister Eknath Khadse. The High Court sought a response from the state within three weeks. A Bench headed by Justice B R Gavai was hearing an application by Khadse seeking that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Damania and five others against him and his family members be dismissed as they were not bona fide.

The PIL filed by Damania and others had alleged that Khadse misused his office and amassed great wealth at the cost of public interest during his political career. It alleged that Khadse and his relatives purchased several land parcels through benami transactions and that the assets owned by him and his family were disproportionate to their income. It had sought that a Special Investigation Team be constituted, or a judicial inquiry be initiated to look into the allegations.

The HC said that while the courts were expected to verify the petitioners in the PILs, it was also the court’s “constitutional duty to ensure that justice was done.” “Serious allegations have been made on affidavit by the petitioners against a senior BJP leader. If we find that the state has taken required steps then we might not continue hearing the PIL. However, if we realise that the state has failed to take appropriate steps based on the complaints made by the petitioners, this court cannot remain a silent spectator,” Justice Gavai said.

Appearing for Khadse, senior counsel Darius Khambata argued that since Damania and three other petitioners were previously associated with AAP, and another petitioner was a working member of the Shiv Sena, they had approached court with the motive of taking political revenge against BJP. “There is no public interest in this plea, it is merely an act of political vendetta,” he said.

