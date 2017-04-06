Bombay High Court seeks details of money spent from CM’s Relief Fund

Bombay HC directed the Maharashtra government to give details of money spent from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund since 2009 and their purpose. (File Photo) Bombay HC directed the Maharashtra government to give details of money spent from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund since 2009 and their purpose. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to give details of money spent from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund since 2009 and their purpose. The court sought an affidavit from the government in this regard while hearing a PIL alleging that money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which is meant to provide help to people affected by disasters like floods, drought and so on, was being used to fund cultural events.

The PIL was filed in 2009 by city-based NGO Public Concerns for Governance Trust. After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s lawyer, the high court asked the government to file an affidavit explaining how much money was used from the relief fund every year since 2009 and the purpose for which it was spent. The court will hear the matter further after two weeks.

