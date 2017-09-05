Second Doppler radar: IMD, BMC wrestle over payment for land

Bombay High Court. (File/Photo) Bombay High Court. (File/Photo)

WITH last week’s deluge in Mumbai, the unfulfilled promise of a second Doppler radar for better weather forecasting systems, pending since 2006, is back in the spotlight. As late as last week, the Bombay High Court was told that though a site has now been identified, the remuneration to be paid for the land has caused the issue to stagnate again.

A Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Atal Dubey in 2015 had sought corrective steps after heavy showers on a day in June 2015 caused extensive inundation and affected services. The PIL resulted in several orders towards ensuring that a second radar was installed for Mumbai. But, despite several court orders, the second Doppler radar was yet to be installed.

The Doppler radars were first recommended in a 2006 report by retired bureaucrat Dr Madhav Chitale following a fact-finding enquiry into the deluge of July 26, 2005. At a hearing in August 2015, the petitioner referred to the Chitale report and the HC had said, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the same system used in 2006 continues today.”

Had the recommendations of the Chitale Commission been implemented, the issue that Mumbai faces would not have occurred, the High Court said. “The orders for handing over the site for setting up the second Doppler were given by court in August 2016, but it took several court orders for even a site to be identified. The matter is stuck again. Even if tenders are floated today, it will take two years for it to be operational,” Dubey told The Indian Express.

Despite several orders for ensuring installation of a second Doppler system in Mumbai before the onset of monsoon, a bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur was informed recently that despite sanctioning of a site, the matter had not progressed. “The site has been sanctioned but at a premium rate due to which the matter has become stagnant,” petitioner’s counsel S C Naidu informed the court last week.

The city currently has one Doppler radar in Navy Nagar, Colaba. In November 2016, the court had summoned Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, owing to the inordinate delay by the civic body in finalising a space for setting up the second Doppler radar system. This led to assurances by the civic body to fast-track the process of handing over of land.

The BMC then passed a proposal to provide space in Jogeshwari. On March 14 this year, the court was told by the IMD that it could not take possession unless the one-time premium issue was settled. The BMC has fixed a one-time allotment premium of Rs 56 lakh and annual lease rent of Rs 900. Advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, later that month, told the court that possession could be taken by IMD before March-end and the state government could consider whether or not to waive the premium.

The issue remains undecided. Speaking to The Indian Express, an IMD official said the matter was subjudice but they were “in communication with the BMC” to get the identified piece of land. However, according to an engineer from the Hydraulic Engineering department of the BMC, three reminders were sent to the IMD over three months to take possession of the land. “They have not responded. They keep seeking waiving of the fees but we have asked them to take possession of the land and let the state government decide on this matter,” said an official.

The court had also asked the state and the BMC to look into the suggestion of setting up a system to address people during floods and other disasters. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni pointed out that people tend to get stuck at one place during floods and were unaware of the situation in other places.

