Bombay High Court relief for Pakistan-born man living in India for 49 yrs

In a major relief to 51-year-old Asif Karadia, who was born in Karachi and has been living in India for the last 49 years, the Bombay High Court Monday directed the state government to forward Karadia’s application for citizenship to the central government within two weeks. Charade had been asked to leave the country as he did not have a valid passport. The court also asked the Centre to take a decision on the application within 14 weeks thereafter.

While extending ad interim relief, a division bench of Justice S C Dharmadikari and Justice B P Colabawalla held that this was a unique case. Earlier, a division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai had refused to extend the long-term visa of the man and denied him ad interim relief.

According to the petition, Karadia’s father Abbas was “born in undivided India at Sidhpur in Gujarat and moved to Mumbai in 1942. In May 1962, he married a woman of Indian citizenship who had migrated to Pakistan before partition.” She came to India under a Pakistani passport for marriage. She then travelled to Karachi for delivery. While she returned to India after her child was born on April 19, 1965, no separate passport was issued to the infant,” states the plea.

In 2012, when Karadia applied to travel on the Haj pilgrimage, his passport application was refused on the ground that he was not a citizen of India. He then applied for a Long Term Visa (LTV), which, according to his petition, was valid from December 26, 2012 to December 24, 2015. Besides, his application for citizenship is pending before the Centre and the LTV has not been processed by the Mumbai police since they have asked him to produce a valid passport, failing which he would be deported.

Sujay Kantawala, who appeared for the petitioner, told the court that Karadia’s parents and children are Indian citizens with Indian passports. Besides, he has been staying here since childhood, paying taxes here and has every other ID proof including Aadhaar card, ration card, PAN card, voter’s ID card, etc, and has never aspired to become citizen of any other country. He also held that Karadia did not possess any Pakistani documents or passport as he was brought to India by his mother when he was just a few days old. “It is his right to apply for citizenship under the relevant sections of the Citizenship Act. There are no criminal cases against him. He has no other place to go as he doesn’t have a passport of any other country,” he said. He also held that authorities in the Centre and state have not considered his application for citizenship despite repeated pleas.

The division bench, while directing the Centre and the state to act?, also asked the police not to take any action against Karadia. “The petitioner should have been a little more prompt to apply for citizenship rather than sitting on it and if different sections of Citizenship Act are taken into consideration, it will create different situations,” the bench held, while also stating that despite rejection of his ad interim relief from another bench, this bench is giving relief as this is a unique case.

Asif, family breathe sigh of relief

Monday’s order came as a huge solace for Asif and his family. “I shed tears of joy when the court gave me relief. I have no other place to go to but India. Where will I go when my whole family is here and when I have lived my whole life here,” said 51-year-old Asif.

His father Abbas said that the family never expected this to become such a big issue. “He was an infant when he was brought to India and since both parents had valid Indian passports, we did not think his place of birth would have made it difficult for him to get passport or citizenship,” said Abbas.

Asif has also been suffering from an epileptic condition since childhood and has been under a lot of stress lately because of the case.

“Today, however, he was happy and relieved. He loves India and this is where all our descendants are from. He has no other place to go. None of us has been to Pakistan except Asif’s mother who was there while giving birth and then immediately returned.” He also added that Asif had a certificate of nationality which he had got from a magistrate court which the government did not consider for his passport or citizenship. “We hope, with this order, he gets his citizenship without any hassles,” added Abbas.