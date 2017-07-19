Bombay High Court quashes PIL seeking 50 per cent seats for ‘non-minority students’ in minority institutions

“If the directions as sought for by the petitioner are issued, disregarding all the subsequent developments, it will lead to a chaotic situation and disrupt the entire admission process in the State of Maharashtra. Resultantly, the petition is dismissed,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur. “If the directions as sought for by the petitioner are issued, disregarding all the subsequent developments, it will lead to a chaotic situation and disrupt the entire admission process in the State of Maharashtra. Resultantly, the petition is dismissed,” said Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

The Bombay High Court Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking to keep aside 50 per cent seats for ‘non-minority students’ in minority institutions. The PIL also alleged lack of transparency in the admission process, saying more than the assigned percentage of students under minority quota were given seats through “backdoor entry”.

The petition was filed by an NGO, Forum for Justice in Education, against the state government and colleges established and administered by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal. The petitioner had referred to newspaper reports regarding the manner in which the colleges run by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal have admitted their students.

The court pointed out that the state had issued government resolutions keeping in mind Supreme Court judgments regarding this issue to streamline the entire process.

“A perusal of the government resolutions issued from 2009 onwards shows that the state government has taken a decision to make the process of admission of students online. The GRs take in their ambit the minority institutions as well. The entire admission process is done online. The admission to all these categories is on merit. The minority institutions have to upload their management quota as well as the in-house quota and the system adopted is transparent,” said the court.

