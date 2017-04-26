Bombay High Court notice to govt over water supply to villages near Dighi port

The Bombay High Court Tuesday issued notices asking why contempt action should not be initiated against the Union of India, the district collector of Raigad, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the state government and Dighi Port Ltd for blatant disregard of court orders relating to providing water supply to four villages around Dighi Port.

In 2011, the state government through the collector had sought extension of time limit by a period of at least 18 months for completion of the work and implementation of the drinking water scheme in the area. But till date, the scheme has not been completed and the villagers are suffering from acute shortage of drinking water. A Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Dighi Koli Samaj Mumbai, said: “On account of failure to comply with previous orders, the villagers have come to court owing to the harassment caused to them due to want of water,” said the court.

Pointing to the failure of all authorities related to the matter, the high court held: “Even now, the administration is seeking time till June 2018, to implement the drinking water scheme. There is blatant disregard of the court orders.”

The Dighi Port Ltd had in 2011, meanwhile, given assurance to provide 100 tankers of water to the four villages but were not able to fulfill their commitment.

The counsel appearing for the Dighi Port Ltd said that there was no infrastructure to store this water. “You are more concerned about the waste of money not waste of water,” said the Chief Justice.

The district collector Raigad and Superintendent of Police were also present in court.

The court had earlier directed that Dighi Port shall not be allowed to function if water is not provided. The collector, Raigad and the Superintendent of Police, Raigad were supposed to take all necessary steps in this regard, but they said in court on Tuesday that they were unaware of such orders.

They have been asked to file an affidavit in this matter for non-compliance of the orders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now