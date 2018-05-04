Chhagan Bhujbal gets bail in money laundering case after two years in jail

Follow Us:
The minister had moved the Maharashtra High Court for bail. The court's decision comes almost after two years of his incarceration in a money laundering case.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Bhujbal, Bombay, Bombay high court, Chhagan Bhujbal bail, Chhagan Bhujbal bail plea, Bombay HC Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP, ED, Money laundering case, india news, indian express news Bhujbal was arrested on March 14, 2016 by the Enforcement Directorate. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in a money laundering case. The court’s decision comes almost after two years of his incarceration in the case.

The 71-year-old leader had sought bail after the Supreme Court last December scrapped a provision in a special law that had made seeking bail difficult in PMLA cases.

Bhujbal’s bail pleas were rejected on at least five previous occasions. The septuagenarian leader got the bail finally on Friday, on various grounds including his frail health and advanced age, an IANS report said.

Bhujbal’s son and NCP legislator Pankaj and his nephew Sameer are also accused in the case.

Bhujbal was arrested on March 14, 2016 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land case in which he and his relatives were alleged to have received kickbacks.

